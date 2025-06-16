Previous
Random Poppies by foxes37
Photo 4535

Random Poppies

It’s amazing how many different varieties of poppies there are. So many different colours too.
These are just two we saw on our stroll on Saturday.
16th June 2025

Lis Lapthorn

ace
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely colours.
June 16th, 2025  
