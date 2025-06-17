Previous
Morning Natter by foxes37
Introducing chickens, Daquavius and Mozzarella, our grandson Ed’s recent family members. I guess they have a lot to chat about.
17th June 2025

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
Wylie ace
Interesting names, I'm sure that there's a story there!
June 17th, 2025  
