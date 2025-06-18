Sign up
Photo 4537
Birmingham New Street Station
We’ve used this railway station several times in the last few years. It’s very impressive and user friendly. I love the variety of stations we have in the UK.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
birmingham
,
stations
