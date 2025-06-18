Previous
Birmingham New Street Station by foxes37
Photo 4537

Birmingham New Street Station

We’ve used this railway station several times in the last few years. It’s very impressive and user friendly. I love the variety of stations we have in the UK.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact