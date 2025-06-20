Previous
The Return of the Triffids by foxes37
Photo 4539

The Return of the Triffids

Hollyhocks thrive in our dreadful soil. They multiply and multiply. I’ve already cut down several which were blocking our exit through the front door but this won’t deter them.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

xbm ace
Thank goodness they can’t walk as well!
June 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact