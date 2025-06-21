Sign up
Photo 4540
I Know I Know
I realise that it’s yet another photo of our windmill. But it does look fantastic on sunny days.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4540
photos
22
followers
6
following
1243% complete
Views
24
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
18th June 2025 5:43pm
Tags
windmill
