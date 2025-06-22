Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4541
Will, our local Blacksmith
Will was working in the museum forge yesterday. With temperatures outside topping 33C, not the coolest place to be!
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4541
photos
22
followers
8
following
1244% complete
View this month »
4534
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
21st June 2025 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
museum
,
forge
,
blacksmith
Gillian Brown
ace
Great capture. He looks happy.
June 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close