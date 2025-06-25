Sign up
Photo 4544
This and That at the Museum
There’s so much to see at the museum. I love the old mangle and I enjoy viewing the museum from a different angle.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
museum
,
mangle
xbm
ace
This is across the road from our house with the windmill perhaps 10m away?
June 25th, 2025
