A Day in the Life by foxes37
This collage follows Roger’s ( husband) day. It starts off at home in Burwell and ends up in South Devon at his brother’s cottage. Between we have Paddington Station, Exeter St David’s, Dawlish and the road to Salcombe. Very nice too.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
Susan Wakely ace
Well worth the journey to be in a great part of the country.
June 26th, 2025  
