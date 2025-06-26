Sign up
Photo 4545
Photo 4545
A Day in the Life
This collage follows Roger’s ( husband) day. It starts off at home in Burwell and ends up in South Devon at his brother’s cottage. Between we have Paddington Station, Exeter St David’s, Dawlish and the road to Salcombe. Very nice too.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4545
photos
22
followers
8
following
4545
photos
Views
30
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
26th June 2025 7:00pm
Tags
devon
,
paddington
,
salcombe
Susan Wakely
ace
Well worth the journey to be in a great part of the country.
June 26th, 2025
