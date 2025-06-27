Sign up
Photo 4546
My Cleaners
Successful cleaning day! Paddy, our local oven cleaner, spent the morning giving the oven a thorough clean. The grandson worked on the cupboard tops. I am ashamed at the amount of grease there was. Good job done.
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
oven
cupboards
cleaner
