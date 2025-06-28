Previous
Delphinium by foxes37
Photo 4547

Delphinium

This is one of three in the garden. It reminds me of that poem by AA Milne where the Dormouse had a passion for Delphiniums blue and Geraniums Red. I used to love reading this to my sons.
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact