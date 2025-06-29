Sign up
Previous
Photo 4548
Waiting to Pounce
This pesky, tubby seagull greedily eyed my husband’s chicken pasty but was unsuccessful in his attempt to snatch it from him. Looks pretty full of the fish, chips and pasties he’s already managed to pinch.
29th June 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th June 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seagull
,
pasty
