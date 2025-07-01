Previous
Compare and Contrast by foxes37
Photo 4549

Compare and Contrast

These freshly taken photos show our lawn in Cambridge and my brother-in-law’s lawn in South Devon. Very different.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

xbm ace
Amazing how dry the one in East Anglia is!
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact