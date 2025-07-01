Sign up
Photo 4549
Compare and Contrast
These freshly taken photos show our lawn in Cambridge and my brother-in-law’s lawn in South Devon. Very different.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4542
4543
4544
4545
4546
4547
4548
4549
Tags
lawn
,
cambridge
,
devon
xbm
ace
Amazing how dry the one in East Anglia is!
July 1st, 2025
