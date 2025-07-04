Sign up
Photo 4552
Roses in gentle rain.
Nothing beats the scent of roses.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1247% complete
26
1
2
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
2nd July 2025 9:42am
roses
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous roses, I love the petals and tones.
July 4th, 2025
