Off to Camp by foxes37
Photo 4555

Off to Camp

Our younger grandson is off to CCF camp in Portsmouth. He is quite passionate about his interests. Good for him. Certainly doesn’t take after me!!
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Lis Lapthorn

xbm ace
He is a good at all sorts of sports, art, cooking, academic studies etc.. Lucky him!
July 7th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
He definitely looks the part. What does CCF stand for?
July 7th, 2025  
