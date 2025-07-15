Previous
Unbelievable by foxes37
Unbelievable

In all the years we have lived near Cambridge I have never see the lawns at King’s looking so parched. Even in the heatwave of 1976 it didn’t look this dry. Very worrying indeed.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Lis Lapthorn

