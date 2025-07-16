Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4564
Our Secret Chinese Trumpet Vine Bower
We sat in this secluded bower outside King’s College Chapel for quite a while watching crowds of tourists pass by. Most people had no idea we were there. Only a few visitors nodded to us.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4564
photos
23
followers
9
following
1250% complete
View this month »
4557
4558
4559
4560
4561
4562
4563
4564
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
16th July 2025 6:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trumpet
,
vine
,
chapel
,
bower
xbm
ace
Lovely spot for people watching.
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close