Previous
Our Secret Chinese Trumpet Vine Bower by foxes37
Photo 4564

Our Secret Chinese Trumpet Vine Bower

We sat in this secluded bower outside King’s College Chapel for quite a while watching crowds of tourists pass by. Most people had no idea we were there. Only a few visitors nodded to us.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

xbm ace
Lovely spot for people watching.
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact