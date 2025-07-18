Previous
Rushing here and Rushing there by foxes37
Rushing here and Rushing there

Years ago our garden was taken over by Russian Vine. My father-in-law told me what it was and advised me to get rid of it asap. Incidentally, this was seen on our walk this morning. It’s not ours.
Lis Lapthorn

Sue Cooper ace
It looks very pretty but I think it's a bit of a thug.
July 18th, 2025  
