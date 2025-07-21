Previous
Floods by foxes37
Floods

The floods arrived in Kent today. This is the school where my son works in term time. It’s a long time since I’ve experienced such a downpour.
21st July 2025

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely
Dreadful flooding but fabulous reflections.
July 21st, 2025  
