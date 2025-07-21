Sign up
Previous
Photo 4569
Floods
The floods arrived in Kent today. This is the school where my son works in term time. It’s a long time since I’ve experienced such a downpour.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
21st July 2025 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kent
,
floods
Susan Wakely
ace
Dreadful flooding but fabulous reflections.
July 21st, 2025
