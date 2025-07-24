Previous
The Quaint and the Quirky by foxes37
Photo 4572

The Quaint and the Quirky

This quaint old cheese shop is on the High Street in Rochester. It looks very Dickensian in this town where Charles Dickens once lived. Apparently it’s the last building ever mentioned in a Dickens novel.
Diana ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, perfectly titled too.
July 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very quaint.
July 24th, 2025  
