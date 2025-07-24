Sign up
Previous
Photo 4572
The Quaint and the Quirky
This quaint old cheese shop is on the High Street in Rochester. It looks very Dickensian in this town where Charles Dickens once lived. Apparently it’s the last building ever mentioned in a Dickens novel.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
4572
photos
23
followers
9
following
1252% complete
Views
20
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
22nd July 2025 12:00pm
Privacy
Public
shop
,
cheese
,
rochester
,
dickens
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, perfectly titled too.
July 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very quaint.
July 24th, 2025
