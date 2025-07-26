Previous
Roman and Medieval Canterbury by foxes37
Roman and Medieval Canterbury

I took these photos earlier this week when we were in Canterbury.The gatehouse is the last of 7 gatehouses built in 1379. The Roman city walls were erected in 270 AD. The church and houses are all Medieval.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

@foxes37
Diana ace
A wonderful collage filled with stunning shots.
