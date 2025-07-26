Sign up
Previous
Photo 4574
Roman and Medieval Canterbury
I took these photos earlier this week when we were in Canterbury.The gatehouse is the last of 7 gatehouses built in 1379. The Roman city walls were erected in 270 AD. The church and houses are all Medieval.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
1
2
Tags
medieval
,
roman
,
canterbury
,
gatehouse
Diana
ace
A wonderful collage filled with stunning shots.
July 26th, 2025
