Photo 4575
Granddaughter’s Lazy Sunday
She’s had a very long sleep, a good breakfast and is now ready to go home to see Dad. Nice to be young!
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
photos
followers
following
5
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
27th July 2025 12:42pm
Tags
granddaughter
