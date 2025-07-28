Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4576
King’s College Chapel
A bit drizzly outside so we popped into King’s where it was pretty busy with visitors.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4577
photos
24
followers
9
following
1253% complete
View this month »
4570
4571
4572
4573
4574
4575
4576
4577
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
29th July 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
college
,
chapel
,
king’s
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of those beautiful windows.
July 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close