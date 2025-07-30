Previous
Please scratch my itch by foxes37
“That’s better,” says Mozzarella. The family chickens are well loved. I expect her sister, Daquavius, will be wanting a scratch soon.
Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Diana ace
what a wonderful capture and scene, I love it!
July 30th, 2025  
