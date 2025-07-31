Previous
Nature Miscellany by foxes37
Photo 4579

Nature Miscellany

Taken this morning at Anglesey Abbey: wine berries, fungus, toadflax, old tree root.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact