Can you see the Windmill ? by foxes37
Can you see the Windmill ?

The windmill outside our house regularly features on my 365 page. This afternoon we took a stroll through the nearby allotment to see the sunflowers. You can just about see the windmill in the distance. Interesting to snap it from a different angle.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Susan Wakely ace
Those cheeky sunflowers are taking centre stage.
August 2nd, 2025  
