Previous
Photo 4581
Can you see the Windmill ?
The windmill outside our house regularly features on my 365 page. This afternoon we took a stroll through the nearby allotment to see the sunflowers. You can just about see the windmill in the distance. Interesting to snap it from a different angle.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
1
0
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Views
17
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
2nd August 2025 3:15pm
Tags
windmill
,
sunflowers
,
allotment
Susan Wakely
ace
Those cheeky sunflowers are taking centre stage.
August 2nd, 2025
