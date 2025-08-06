Previous
Mum - early 1930s by foxes37
Mum - early 1930s

My mum would have been 114 yesterday. I guess she was in her early twenties here. I think Dad took this photo. They started courting when she was 15 and Dad was 16. Young love! How time flies.
Diana ace
Lovely photo of your beautiful mum.
August 6th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely photo of your mum
August 6th, 2025  
