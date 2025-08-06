Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4585
Mum - early 1930s
My mum would have been 114 yesterday. I guess she was in her early twenties here. I think Dad took this photo. They started courting when she was 15 and Dad was 16. Young love! How time flies.
.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4585
photos
24
followers
9
following
1256% complete
View this month »
4578
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
4585
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
5th August 2025 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dad
,
mum
Diana
ace
Lovely photo of your beautiful mum.
August 6th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely photo of your mum
August 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close