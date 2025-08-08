Sign up
Previous
Photo 4587
Granddaughters in Action
Great to see our granddaughters immersed in summer activities. Our ballet bonkers granddaughter is on a course in stunning Prague and the other is having fun with her French grandparents at their home in Brittany.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
prague
,
brittany
,
granddaughters
Susan Wakely
ace
Both living their best life.
August 8th, 2025
