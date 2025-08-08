Previous
Granddaughters in Action
Granddaughters in Action

Great to see our granddaughters immersed in summer activities. Our ballet bonkers granddaughter is on a course in stunning Prague and the other is having fun with her French grandparents at their home in Brittany.
Susan Wakely ace
Both living their best life.
August 8th, 2025  
