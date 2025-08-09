Previous
Rose in our Garden by foxes37
Photo 4588

Rose in our Garden

We are now entering our fourth heatwave which, for those of us living in the UK, is unbelievable.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Gillian Brown ace
Beautiful.
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact