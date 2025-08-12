Previous
On the Wirral -Pete’s Patio by foxes37
Photo 4591

On the Wirral -Pete’s Patio

Our close friend Pete lives on the Wirral which is opposite Liverpool, my favourite city. He doesn’t have a garden but has filled pots with delightful colourful plants.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely colourful selection.
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact