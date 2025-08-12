Sign up
Photo 4591
On the Wirral -Pete’s Patio
Our close friend Pete lives on the Wirral which is opposite Liverpool, my favourite city. He doesn’t have a garden but has filled pots with delightful colourful plants.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
12th August 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plants
,
liverpool
Susan Wakely
A lovely colourful selection.
August 12th, 2025
