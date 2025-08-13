Previous
On Hope Street Liverpool by foxes37
Photo 4592

On Hope Street Liverpool

Both these cathedrals are on Hope Street
Liverpool, one on each end. The top
Cathedral is Anglican and is the largest in Britain. The Catholic one is fondly known as Paddy’s wigwam. The
Interior is magnificent with a multitude of coloured glass.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact