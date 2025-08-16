Previous
Grandson picking Crab Apples by foxes37
Grandson picking Crab Apples

The small tree is laden with crab apples so it’s the perfect time to harvest them and make crab apple jelly.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
