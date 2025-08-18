Sign up
Previous
Photo 4597
View of Wales
I took this photo of Wales when we were in Ness Gardens last Thursday. I found it in my photos just now.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
1
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
4597
photos
24
followers
9
following
1259% complete
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
4597
Views
18
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
14th August 2025 2:49pm
Tags
gardens
,
wales
,
ness
xbm
ace
Ness Gardens are on the Wirral near Liverpool, UK.
See
https://www.liverpool.ac.uk/ness-gardens/
August 18th, 2025
See https://www.liverpool.ac.uk/ness-gardens/