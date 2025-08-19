Sign up
Previous
Photo 4598
Japanese Anemones
These lovely summer flowers appear each year in a neighbour’s garden.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4598
photos
24
followers
9
following
1259% complete
View this month »
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
4597
4598
Photo Details
Views
35
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th August 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japanese
,
anemones
