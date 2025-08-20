Previous
Blue Leadwood by foxes37
Photo 4599

Blue Leadwood

A rather attractive bright and cheerful border plant.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1260% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful little flowers.
August 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact