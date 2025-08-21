Sign up
Photo 4600
The Second Dahlia Garden Anglesey Abbey
This is a lovely garden, almost hidden away, but at present it’s full of small, colourful dahlias.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
1
2
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
garden
,
dahlias
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Beautiful!
August 22nd, 2025
