Previous
Granddaughter baking a Cake by foxes37
Photo 4603

Granddaughter baking a Cake

A change from ballet dancing. But I must say the cake once baked and iced was delicious.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact