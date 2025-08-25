Sign up
Previous
Photo 4604
Shells at the Zoological Museum Cambridge
I notice the display title is Hidden Beauty which I suppose is very apt. But for the passionate collector we would be unaware of these beautiful shells. It’s a fantastic museum, totally free and very accessible.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
Tags
shells
,
museum
,
zoological
gloria jones
ace
What a great collection...nice shot.
August 25th, 2025
