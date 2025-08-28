Previous
Giant Clam Zoological Museum. by foxes37
Giant Clam Zoological Museum.

The Indo-Pacific clam is the largest species of bivalve mollusc. It can weigh up to 300 kg. It’s on display in the zoological museum Cambridge.
