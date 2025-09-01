Previous
A Fascinating City by foxes37
Photo 4611

A Fascinating City

We have a very soft spot for Amsterdam as it where we had our honeymoon in 1971. Unbelievable, I know!! It’s the architecture and canals that are so charming.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great place. I have visited several times and due to return in November.
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact