Previous
Photo 4611
A Fascinating City
We have a very soft spot for Amsterdam as it where we had our honeymoon in 1971. Unbelievable, I know!! It’s the architecture and canals that are so charming.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
1
0
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
architecture
amsterdam
canals
Susan Wakely
ace
A great place. I have visited several times and due to return in November.
September 1st, 2025
