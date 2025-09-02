Sign up
Photo 4612
Amsterdam’s Food Glorious Food
We had such good service this evening. The cod steak on orzo was delicious as was my lychee spritzer, both new for me.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely
ace
All looks scrumptious.
September 2nd, 2025
