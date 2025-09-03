Previous
The Resistance Museum Amsterdam by foxes37
The Resistance Museum Amsterdam

Well worth a visit especially now it’s been renovated. We first went there years ago and were keen to go again. It’s fascinating. The photos above show people forging documents and an old couple hiding in a basement.
My dad dropped food to the starving people of the Netherlands at the end of WW2. There were some very brave people living there.
September 3rd, 2025  
