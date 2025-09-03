Sign up
Photo 4613
The Resistance Museum Amsterdam
Well worth a visit especially now it's been renovated. We first went there years ago and were keen to go again. It's fascinating. The photos above show people forging documents and an old couple hiding in a basement.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
museum
,
resistance
,
amsterdam
,
forging
xbm
ace
My dad dropped food to the starving people of the Netherlands at the end of WW2. There were some very brave people living there.
September 3rd, 2025
