Previous
Photo 4615
Bulbs Galore from Amsterdam
We visited the bulb market in Amsterdam yesterday. Faced with the number and variety of bulbs is quite overwhelming.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
2
2
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
bulbs
,
amsterdam
Susan Wakely
ace
Like a kid in a toy shop.
September 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
The capital of bulbs, a fabulous collage of them displayed so beautifully.
September 5th, 2025
