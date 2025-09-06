Sign up
Photo 4616
Room with a View
Yesterday was our last morning for enjoying this lovely view. Normally we stay in perfectly fine hotels that do what they say on the tin but this is special with beautiful decor. Just a one off!
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
5th September 2025 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
view
,
hotel
,
decor.
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and reflections, enjoy your last day in this beautiful city!
September 6th, 2025
