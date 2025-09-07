Previous
Apple Day by foxes37
Photo 4617

Apple Day

Our next door neighbour invited us to his apple day yesterday. He is overwhelmed with apples this year so he was keen for friends and neighbours to fill bags with them. Excellent idea.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great fun neighbourly thing today.
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact