Photo 4617
Apple Day
Our next door neighbour invited us to his apple day yesterday. He is overwhelmed with apples this year so he was keen for friends and neighbours to fill bags with them. Excellent idea.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
apples
neighbour
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great fun neighbourly thing today.
September 7th, 2025
