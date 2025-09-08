Sign up
Photo 4618
Sunflower Time
The sunflowers 🌻 have been stunning this year. I have grown some successfully in the garden but
It’s good to have a few on display.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
8th September 2025 10:22pm
Tags
sunflowers
