Last Night of the Proms
Last Night of the Proms

This was very meaningful for us tonight as Louise Alder (top) was the main soloist. Her grandfather was our choir’s conductor for over 25 years. He and his wife were delightful. The whole family is extremely musical.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

