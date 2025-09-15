Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4625
California Incense Tree
A fine specimen of a tree at Anglesey Abbey
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4625
photos
24
followers
9
following
1267% complete
View this month »
4618
4619
4620
4621
4622
4623
4624
4625
Photo Details
Views
28
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
9th September 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
incense
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and dappled light.
September 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s catching the light nicely.
September 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close