California Incense Tree by foxes37
Photo 4625

California Incense Tree

A fine specimen of a tree at Anglesey Abbey
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Diana
Wonderful capture and dappled light.
September 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
It’s catching the light nicely.
September 16th, 2025  
