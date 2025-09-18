Latest Albums

Sign up
Photo 4628
I’ve made dozens of albums over the years. These are my latest from last autumn to the present time. I am a bit obsessive but they do give me a lot of pleasure.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4628
Tags
albums
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a great way to chronicle family, friends and events.
September 18th, 2025
