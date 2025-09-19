Sign up
Photo 4629
Facing us
The windmill at the front of our house is facing our garden today. Very often it chooses a different direction but it’s being very obliging at the moment and peering down on us. Doubtless it will be different tomorrow.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
garden
,
windmill
