Previous
Golden Wedding Celebration by foxes37
Photo 4630

Golden Wedding Celebration

Just celebrated our friends’ anniversary. It was a big do with 90 guests. Fortunately it was held in a hall a few minutes walk from where we live. But the best thing was catching up with old colleagues.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact